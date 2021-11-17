Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.31 EPS

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Meritor updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.750 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.25-3.75 EPS.

NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.91. 20,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,021. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $24.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Meritor has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $33.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meritor stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,574 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Meritor were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.60.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

