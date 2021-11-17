MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MEI Pharma, Inc. is an oncology company focused on the clinical development of novel therapeutics targeting cancer metabolism. The Company is focused on the clinical development of its two lead isoflavone-based drug candidates, ME-143 and ME-344. MEI Pharma, Inc., formerly known as Marshall Edwards, Inc., is based in San Diego. “

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MEIP. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Sunday, September 5th. Rowe boosted their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MEIP opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $340.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.44. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.57.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 100.10% and a negative net margin of 172.03%. As a group, analysts predict that MEI Pharma will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEIP. Natixis bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MEI Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.