Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Position Increased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Medpace were worth $23,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Medpace by 2.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after buying an additional 19,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Medpace by 7.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,063,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medpace by 118.3% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 460,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,342,000 after buying an additional 249,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Medpace by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 415,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MEDP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $283,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Tom C. King sold 176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.63, for a total transaction of $39,886.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,027 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,437. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

MEDP stock opened at $224.88 on Wednesday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $229.49. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.22. Medpace had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

