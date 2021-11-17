MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MediWound had a negative net margin of 38.43% and a negative return on equity of 171.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of MDWD traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. 1,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,574. MediWound has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $83.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.83.

Get MediWound alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on MDWD shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediWound from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Aegis cut their price target on shares of MediWound from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. 13.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.