MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has C$0.35 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.70.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.80 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

MediPharm Labs stock opened at C$0.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.39. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$69.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69.

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

