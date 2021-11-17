mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

mdf commerce (OTCMKTS:MECVF) had its price objective lowered by Desjardins from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Get mdf commerce alerts:

Shares of MECVF opened at $4.43 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a twelve month low of $4.39 and a twelve month high of $6.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27.

MDF Commerce, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions through SaaS solutions. The firm also provides commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. It offers e-commerce solutions in the fields of automotive aftermarket, consumer solutions, diamonds and jewelry, electronics components, information technology, telecom, government opportunities, supply chain collaboration, wine and spirits, e-procurement, computer equipment, classified ads, employment and talent acquisition and online dating.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for mdf commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mdf commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.