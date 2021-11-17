McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Shares Sold by West Oak Capital LLC

West Oak Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MKC. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

NYSE MKC opened at $83.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $77.85 and a 12-month high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.47.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 48.40%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock worth $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

