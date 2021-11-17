Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.590-$0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.83 billion-$28.83 billion.

MZDAY stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.66. 42,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,987. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.08. Mazda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $2.93 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Get Mazda Motor alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mazda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mazda Motor from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Mazda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mazda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.