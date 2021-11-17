Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 817,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,192,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,068,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 38,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,518 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,735,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,160,000 after acquiring an additional 188,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 110,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock opened at $54.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.11. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $54.19 and a 1-year high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.