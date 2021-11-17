Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,723,131,000 after acquiring an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,545,004,000 after purchasing an additional 156,685 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,724,008,000 after purchasing an additional 223,506 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,152,118,000 after purchasing an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,033,000 after purchasing an additional 123,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Chubb from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

NYSE CB opened at $193.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 21.20%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total value of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total value of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,764 shares of company stock valued at $16,978,568 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

