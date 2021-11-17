Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after purchasing an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% in the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 474,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after acquiring an additional 350,993 shares during the period.

VIG stock opened at $168.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $160.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.01 and a 12-month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

