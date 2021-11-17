Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Buys 290 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.9% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Amundi bought a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $787,786,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 34.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,709,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,398,393,000 after acquiring an additional 9,156,521 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,654,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,203,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,864,934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,289,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 318.7% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 5,800,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after buying an additional 4,414,933 shares during the period. 64.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE opened at $49.60 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $42.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

