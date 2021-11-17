Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 10,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.
About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)
Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.
