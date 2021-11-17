Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Stock Price Down 7.2%

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s stock price traded down 7.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.33 and last traded at $21.33. 10,024 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 686,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Maxeon Solar Technologies from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Maxeon Solar Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.60.

Get Maxeon Solar Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $710.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies by 33.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,112,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,696,000 after purchasing an additional 781,674 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 46.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 679,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 214,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 22.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 69,934 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the second quarter worth about $7,492,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in Maxeon Solar Technologies by 24.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 262,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.97% of the company’s stock.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN)

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, markets, and sells solar panels and related solar system components worldwide. The company provides interdigitated back contact and shingled solar cells and panels under the SunPower brand. It offers its products to dealers, project developers, system integrators, distributors, resellers, and residential and small-scale commercial customers.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxeon Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.