Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Given a C$8.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) received a C$8.50 price target from research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$7.25 to C$7.75 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC lifted their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Maverix Metals from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Maverix Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$621.78 million and a P/E ratio of 230.40. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$5.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.76.

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

