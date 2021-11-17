Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.34

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $90.34 and last traded at $90.34, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the third quarter worth $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 136.1% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $31,000.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

