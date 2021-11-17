Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 437,012 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 3,891,343 shares.The stock last traded at $353.43 and had previously closed at $369.56.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.43.

Get Mastercard alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $346.71 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $349.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 0.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sandler Capital Management bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $9,054,000. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.