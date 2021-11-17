Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.7% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in Mastercard by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,977,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,404,804,000 after acquiring an additional 131,150 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,959,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,572,657,000 after buying an additional 332,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,856,264,000 after buying an additional 259,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,192,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,166,587,000 after buying an additional 215,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,908,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,941,000 after buying an additional 881,104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA traded down $14.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $354.69. 204,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,343. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $361.33. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $312.38 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 21.65%.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.43.

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

