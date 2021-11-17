Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $37,000 Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 533 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $75.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.96 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 3.95%.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Logan Green sold 463 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $34,257.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,422. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

