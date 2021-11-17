Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FENY. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $53,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the second quarter worth $186,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the first quarter worth $190,000.

NYSEARCA FENY opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $16.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23.

