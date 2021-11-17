Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 294 DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 344,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,841,000 after acquiring an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 93,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTE opened at $112.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $96.40 and a 1-year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.55.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.20.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

