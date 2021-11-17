Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rain Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 799.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

Shares of IAU opened at $35.21 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.