Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $52,000 in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2021

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 239,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after buying an additional 121,704 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 30,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 55,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 86,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.82 on Wednesday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.59 and a 52 week high of $52.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

