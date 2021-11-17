Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $26,000 in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,338,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,229,639,000 after purchasing an additional 58,087 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in AON by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,050,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,668,000 after purchasing an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,039,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,067,000 after purchasing an additional 100,230 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,619,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after purchasing an additional 63,616 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in AON by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 4,396,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,589,000 after acquiring an additional 299,854 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Atlantic Securities cut AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut AON from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on AON from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $295.43.

NYSE AON opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $197.86 and a one year high of $326.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.49 and its 200-day moving average is $270.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.04. AON had a return on equity of 67.50% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

