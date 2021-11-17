Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 198,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after acquiring an additional 41,291 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 7,591.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 285,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth $511,000.

Shares of iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.01. iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $26.34.

