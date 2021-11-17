Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Purchased by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MAS. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 4.0% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Masco by 1.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 17,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Masco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Masco by 6.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on MAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.21.

Shares of NYSE:MAS opened at $68.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $51.53 and a 12-month high of $68.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.