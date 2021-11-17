Martin J. Vanderploeg Sells 600,000 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total value of $90,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Martin J. Vanderploeg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of Workiva stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $2,366,350.00.

NYSE WK traded down $15.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.20. 960,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,364. The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.70. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.33 and a 1 year high of $173.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 3,381.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Workiva from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

About Workiva

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

