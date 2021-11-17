Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $6.40 Million Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 447,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,401,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YEXT. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Yext during the first quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yext during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 1.40. Yext, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.23.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $98.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.05 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc Ferrentino sold 8,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $101,969.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darryl Bond sold 3,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $48,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,265. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on YEXT. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

