Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $6.18 Million Stake in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. reduced its stake in shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,387 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.19% of StepStone Group worth $6,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in StepStone Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,658,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,246,000 after purchasing an additional 74,375 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,230,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,524,000 after purchasing an additional 465,517 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,384,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,433,000 after purchasing an additional 313,519 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in StepStone Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,131,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,714,000 after purchasing an additional 443,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in StepStone Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,268,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 353,113 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 9,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $415,263.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $2,953,032.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,996 shares of company stock valued at $17,589,078 over the last ninety days. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STEP. Zacks Investment Research raised StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

STEP stock opened at $49.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.93. StepStone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.19 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from StepStone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

