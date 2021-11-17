Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys Shares of 340,418 Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 340,418 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,963,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $226,562,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 9,759,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,630,000 after buying an additional 5,520,797 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,188,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,768,000 after buying an additional 5,247,035 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,525,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,104,000 after buying an additional 4,174,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Sunday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

