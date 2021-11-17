Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 69,623 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 519.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,623 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CGI were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CGI by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after buying an additional 34,441 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CGI by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in CGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in CGI by 1,257.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI stock opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.87. CGI Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIB shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.46.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

