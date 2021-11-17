Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Position in Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) by 2,397.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278,573 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Tuya were worth $7,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Tuya during the second quarter worth about $226,135,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Tuya during the first quarter worth about $86,731,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $59,627,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya during the first quarter worth about $50,208,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tuya by 96.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 3,120,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,773 shares in the last quarter. 8.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TUYA opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. Tuya Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.78 and a current ratio of 11.21.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $84.66 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

