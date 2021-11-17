Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 749,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,335,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,335,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,747,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,742,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,406,000.

NASDAQ:VPCB opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.91.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

