Marlin Technology (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 11,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the previous session’s volume of 63,842 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.75.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINM. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

