Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MAKSY. UBS Group upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $6.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.59. Marks and Spencer Group has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.39.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

