Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Update

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MWWC traded down $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. The company had a trading volume of 69,628,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,514,414. Marketing Worldwide has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01.

About Marketing Worldwide

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

