Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,963,485. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total transaction of $2,907,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

IR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.06.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.30 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $40.64 and a one year high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 7.11%. Ingersoll Rand’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 8.00%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

