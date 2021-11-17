Mariner LLC Sells 524 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMN. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN opened at $114.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $94.33 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total value of $2,999,082.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMN shares. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.92.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

