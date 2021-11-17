Mariner LLC Purchases 3,166 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,628 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HDB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in HDFC Bank by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 39,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 5,282 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after purchasing an additional 785,382 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB stock opened at $70.39 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $65.85 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $129.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.