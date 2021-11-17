Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,242 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 50,921,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,036,000 after purchasing an additional 14,665,460 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 162,001,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507,325 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.3% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,053,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401,400 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the second quarter valued at $35,134,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 19,066,690 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,591,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.88. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 5.36%.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

