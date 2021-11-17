Mariner LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,649,000 after buying an additional 127,553 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VMBS opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $52.72 and a 12 month high of $54.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.