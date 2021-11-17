Mariner LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,652,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,734,000 after purchasing an additional 806,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 17.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,998,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,010,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,419,000 after purchasing an additional 912,170 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Yum China by 67.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736,443 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Yum China by 6.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,346,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,954,000 after purchasing an additional 496,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 1,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.99, for a total value of $81,385.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Macquarie downgraded Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.77.

YUMC stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.00. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.53 and a 1 year high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.78%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

