Marc Bertoneche Sells 5,000 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Director Marc Bertoneche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $535,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HLIO stock opened at $109.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.93. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.99 and a 12-month high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 19.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Helios Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $284,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 225.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 253,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,501,000 after buying an additional 175,766 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

