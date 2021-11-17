Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Marathon Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.95.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MGDPF shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Marathon Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Marathon Gold alerts:

Shares of MGDPF stock opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.49. Marathon Gold has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.00.

Marathon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal prospects. It focuses on Valentine Gold Project located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company was founded on December 3, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.