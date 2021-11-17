Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.77

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.53, with a volume of 29993 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$31.47.

MFI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Maple Leaf Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$27.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$38.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion and a PE ratio of 31.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$26.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

About Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI)

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, snacks kits, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Schneiders, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Swift, Lightlife, Field Roast, Cappola, Holiday, Hygrade, Larsen, Lunch Mate, Maple Leaf Foodservice, Mitchell's, Parma, and Shopsy's.

