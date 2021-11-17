Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a drop of 58.5% from the October 14th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Manhattan Scientifics stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 352,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,422. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Manhattan Scientifics Company Profile

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc focuses on technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies. The firm operates as a technology incubator that seeks to acquire, develop and commercialize life-enhancing technologies in various fields. It also focuses on identifying emerging technologies through strategic alliances with scientific laboratories, educational institutions, scientists and leaders in industry and government.

