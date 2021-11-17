Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Tops $13.77

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $48.30 million and approximately $6.15 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 18.8% lower against the dollar. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for $13.77 or 0.00023142 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001682 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00068150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.12 or 0.00070788 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.99 or 0.00092424 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,972.49 or 1.00794211 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,140.57 or 0.06958948 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars.

