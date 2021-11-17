Man Group plc Sells 44,729 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,729 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Five Below during the first quarter valued at $1,860,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 12.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 17.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,784 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,906,000 after acquiring an additional 27,571 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 467.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 25,754 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $265.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.95.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $218.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $191.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.49.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $646.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

