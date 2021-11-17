Man Group plc Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 201.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,967 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARW. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $983,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Stansbury sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $1,364,630.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,720.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,029 shares of company stock worth $4,353,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arrow Electronics stock opened at $127.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.43 and a 52 week high of $128.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

See Also: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.