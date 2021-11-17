Man Group plc Has $1.76 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 58,327 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.30% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CPRX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $744.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 1.33.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The firm had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Steve Miller sold 80,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $444,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 821,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,785.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 226,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,885. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

