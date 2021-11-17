Man Group plc Acquires 3,360 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in NOW were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNOW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $913,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in NOW by 8.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 128,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NOW by 33.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NOW during the first quarter worth $271,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NOW alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.80 million. NOW had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that NOW Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW Profile

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.